Lakers News: Carmelo Anthony, Anthony Davis, and Russell Westbrook Out Today

The Lakers play their final home of the year tonight against the Oklahoma City Thunder. LA diehards attending the superfluous game will not get to see a quartet of veterans. A few of which will likely be Hall-of-Famers one day.

Kyle Goon of The OCR reports that Carmelo Anthony, Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook, and LeBron James will all not be playing.

Goon's report confirms the previous information from The Athletic's Shams Charania that LeBron James will not play the rest of the season.

The absences of the four veterans means plenty of shots for the Lakers role players again. Talen Horton-Tucker took advantage of the opportunity last night in a 40-point performance in Golden State. He and Malik Monk combined for 45 field goal attempts in the Lakers 128-112 loss.