Lakers News: Carmelo Anthony Can Play "Wherever He Wants" for the Lakers

19 seasons into his NBA career, Carmelo Anthony still has a lot of good basketball left in the tank. Anthony signed with the Lakers in the offseason, and it left many wondering what his role would be for LA. How many minutes will Anthony get? What kind of role, starter or bench? Is he going to play an inside or outside game? Where is Anthony's role going to be in general?

Assistant Coach Phil Handy has the answer, and he was blunt. This is via Brandon "Scoop B" Robinson at Bally Sports.

"Frank Vogel look at him and says we can put him in a bunch of different places on the floor. 'Melo is just a hooper, man. You can do a lot of different things with him. 'Melo is a smart player, man. I think he's going to plug himself right in and fit right in wherever he wants."

It's clear Coach Vogel and assistant Coach Handy have supreme confidence in Anthony as a player.

Anthony can easily play the four spot and stretch the floor, and I would not be surprised if the Lakers play a "no five" lineup in small spurts to keep shooters on the floor. The Lakers have the luxury of having DeAndre Jordan and Dwight Howard as traditional big men should the matchup arise. They could also have one of them on the floor with Anthony who is not a player to leave open on the wings.

Whatever the case, it's clear the Lakers coaching staff have a wide open view of where Anthony is going to play, and they are confident he is going to contribute.