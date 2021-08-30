Lakers News: Carmelo Anthony, Kyrie Irving Show Glimpse of Potential NBA Finals Showdown

Last season, the Los Angeles Lakers and Brooklyn Nets were heavy favorites to meet up in the NBA Finals. However, things didn’t go as planned for either team as Lakers faced an early exit in the first round while the Nets were upset by the Bucks in the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Entering this new year, and things haven’t changed much in terms of being favorites once again. The Nets will have a full year of Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant, James Harden, and Blake Griffin. They are easily the best offensive team in the league and will have no problem outscoring their opponent on a nightly basis.

However, the Lakers have revamped their roster after a disappointing finish. They acquired Russell Westbrook to play alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis. They also brought in a lot veterans with needed experience to help round out their roster. Fans will have to wait to see how things will turn out on the court, but for those who are anxious for a sneak peak, Carmelo Anthony and Kyrie Irving gave us all a preview of the much anticipated matchup.

Both players were seen exchanging buckets during a pick-up game. In a video posted on Twitter by Overtime, the Anthony and Irving displayed their talents for everyone in the building to see. It won’t be too long before we see them face off in an actual game that matters.

Although it was just a pick-up game, both players look poised to contribute to their respective teams this season as they seek to win an NBA title.