Lakers News: Carmelo Anthony Talks Energy and Excitement Playing in Front of LA Crowd

The Lakers got back into the win column on Friday night. Taking on a Cavaliers team that was on a bit of a hot streak, things weren't looking good initially.

Cleveland came out swinging and quickly picked up 28 points in the first quarter. After a quick start for them in the second, they had a double-digit lead over the purple and gold.

But the Lakers picked it up and got some energy to close out the half all tied up. They would come out in the second half and outscore Cleveland by 12 points to wrap up the win. After the game, Carmelo Anthony talked about getting to play at Staples as a member of the home team and what the fans were like.

The energy. The energy is different and something that we've got to bring night in and night out. We know that teams are bringing their best every time they step out on the court against us. The energy here is incredible, the fans have been incredible so far. We still got a long way to go, and we want to build on that. But we want to make this a tough place to come in and win a basketball game.

Melo went a ridiculous 6 of 9 from three-point range, adding to his ridiculous start from deep to start the year. Thus far, he's hitting an incredible 50 percent of those shots, a number that isn't sustainable but very fun to watch for Lakers fans.

His 24 points off of the bench were more than every other bench player combined in the win. He might not be the player that he once was, but Frank Vogel can find ways to get Melo involved and be a threat from outside. That should continue to open up lanes for the big guys and LeBron James.

They're finding their groove, and it should only get better as the season progresses.