Lakers News: Colin Cowherd Offers Surprising Take on Bronny James’ Summer League Run
Lakers rookie guard Bronny James has been thrust into the spotlight as a No. 55 overall pick. James, who has had his fair share of struggles during the NBA's Summer League, has been ridiculed, made fun of, and pretty much exiled.
In a draft that doesn't have any top-end or generational talent, James has been the center of attention this summer, for better or for worse. Fair or unfair, that's how things are going for the 19-year-old who, just a couple of months ago, was viewed as an undrafted free agent.
James, a rookie in the NBA, finds himself in a unique situation. He not only plays for the most popular and historic franchise in the NBA, the Lakers, but he will eventually play alongside his father, LeBron James, who is arguably the greatest of all time. The weight on his shoulders is heavy, and FS1 analyst Colin Cowherd, at least, doesn't quite understand the hate James is receiving.
Cowherd talked about Bronny earlier this week and questioned if it's worth getting worked up about the former USC Trojan.
"Is this really worth getting worked up over? It's as if the critics are insisting the Lakers took him as a lottery pick." Cowherd noted.
Cowherd says that he believes Bronny will eventually fix his shot and improve on it as time goes on. He also mentioned how he will be a G-League player and could stay there for a long period of time if he does not develop into a true point guard, especially when you consider his size at 6-foot-1.
Bronny is a raw prospect. The hope and expectation for him are that he will get better and eventually be a rotation player who can knock down the occasional shot and defend the opposing team's point guard or shooting guard.
The hate towards Bronny is unwarranted, considering where he was drafted and how the other players who were taken before him are playing in the Summer League.
