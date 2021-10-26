Lakers News: Creator of Squid Game Has Hilarious Clap Back for LeBron James

Squid Game has taken the world by storm over the past few weeks. People have binged it on Netflix quicker than you can say "hunger games." Recently, Laker super LeBron James was seen having a somewhat candid conversation about the show, expressing his distaste for the ending.

WARNING THERE BY SPOILERS. You've been warned!

"Yeah, I did finish it," James said. "You finish it? You watched it? You done? Yeah, I didn’t like the ending though. I know they start it off with a Season 2, but, like, get on the f------ flight and go see your daughter, bro. Like, what are you doing?"

Hwang Dong-hyuk went through hell and back to get this show made. Over a decade of rejections. Going through all that to get your dream project produced means you can clap back at anyone, even global superstar LeBron James. Here is what his response was.

“Have you seen Space Jam 2? LeBron James is cool and can say what he wants. I respect that. I’m very thankful he watched the whole series. But I wouldn’t change my ending. That’s my ending. If he has his own ending that would satisfy him, maybe he could make his own sequel. I’ll check it out and maybe send him a message saying, ‘I liked your whole show, except the ending.’”

Sick burn from Hwang. It's pretty funny and intended to be funny and in good faith, but let's address a few things. First, artists will always be sensitive about their art, and that is a good thing. Number two is: please Hollywood, this is not an invitation to make Space Jam 2!