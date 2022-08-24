Skip to main content
Lakers News: Crypto.Com Arena Set to Undergo Largest Renovation in Venue History

With a new name comes a new look into the future of the Lakers arena
The Lakers new makeup of their roster is still underway but it doesn't mean the team can't play in a shiny, updated stadium. The Crypto.com arena underwent changing into a new name so it only becomes fitting for the stadium as a whole to get brand new renovations. 

A historic stadium, which brought home six NBA titles, will officially get its seemingly long overdue change as one of the most storied franchises will soon no longer share a home with the Clippers, who are also getting a brand new stadium in Inglewood for the 2025 season. 

In the 23-year history of the venue, it will undergo its largest multi-million dollar renovation which will include a new LED board, renovated concourses and outdoor terrace for a completely new fan experience. Front Office Sports also gives us an inside look of what the stadium will look like when it officially gets finished.

The renovation will provide a spectacle for all events hosted in the new arena with the Lakers taking center stage of it all. What better way to welcome a new arena then to hang a couple more banners with a new team surrounding the organization. 

Playing under the LA spotlight is already hard enough, but maybe with a new arena it can help entice talented free agents to come and play. The storied franchise is used to making big moves and signings, which includes giving LeBron James a massive extension to have him play till the end of his career with the Lakers. 

