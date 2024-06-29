Lakers News: D'Angelo Russell Makes Choice on Player Option for Next Season
Los Angeles Lakers starting point guard D'Angelo Russell has picked up his $18.7 million player option for the 2024-25 season, reports Swish Cultures' Jordan Richard.
In a statement to Dave McMenamin of ESPN, Russell cited new head coach J.J. Redick as part of the reason behind his thinking.
“I love what J.J. (Redick) is about and I really see myself thriving under his guidance to help win at a high level,” Russell said.
Unfortunately for the 6-foot-3 Ohio State product, he may not get an opportunity to see what the Redick-era Lakers can do, as per Jovan Buha of The Athletic Redick's deal, in combination with the $17 million owed power forward Rui Hachimura next year and the $11 million the team has earmarked for Russell's defesnive-oriented backup, Gabe Vincent, are likely to be floated as trade fodder.
Russell submitted a terrific regular season for Los Angeles in 2023-24, averaging 18 points on a .456/.415/.828 slash line, 6.3 dimes, and 3.1 boards across 76 regular season contests, starting 69 of them. For the second straight year, the 28-year-old had trouble in the postseason for L.A. He averaged a scant 14.2 points on a .384/.318/.500 slash line during L.A.'s five-game first round playoff ouster at the hands of the Denver Nuggets.
He fell out of the Lakers' starting five a year ago during a four-game Western Conference Finals sweep at the hands of the Nuggets, and though he didn't stoop quite that low this year, his performance still left much to be desired.
