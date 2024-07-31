Lakers News: D’Angelo Russell Makes Surprise Pick for 2024 MVP
Los Angeles Lakers guard D'Angelo Russell is the subject of trade rumors. It has been reported many times that the Lakers are doing their best to package Russell in a trade to upgrade their roster significantly. The Lakers have been unsuccessful thus far, but Russell is unfazed by the rumors.
Russell appeared on the "Run Your Race" podcast, hosted by former NBA player Theo Pinson, and praised rookie sensation San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama.
The 28-year-old said Wemby should've won all the awards this past season, including NBA MVP.
"He should've been Rookie of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year, Most Improved, All-NBA… MVP. He gonna do some s***," Russell observed.
Wemby is a rising star in this league, and he will be a force to be reckoned with if he isn't already. Russell realizes his talent and mentioned the league is in good hands with the Frenchman.
Russell is coming off a solid season in 2024, where he averaged 19.0 points per game, 3.1 rebounds, and 6.3 assists while shooting 45.6 percent from the field and 41 percent from three. The former No. 2 overall pick never lived up to the hype of being a top player selected in the draft, but the opposite can and could eventually be said for Wembanyama.
Wembanyama has all the tools to be a great player and probably the greatest of all time when it is said and done.
