Lakers News: D'Angelo Russell Posts Cryptic Tweet Following Dan Hurley HC Rumors
The rumors around the Los Angeles Lakers' open head coaching search have gotten into the realm of insane after ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski mentioned that the team was preparing a massive offer for UConn Huskies head coach Dan Hurley. Throughout the entire process, former NBA guard JJ Redick has been thought of as the frontrunner but this new information may change everything.
Hurley is coming off winning his second straight NCAA title with the Huskies, giving some credibility to him coming to Los Angeles. Within these rumors, point guard D'Angelo Russell posted a cryptic message on X.
While Russell can be a free agent this summer, his timing for an eye emoji is interesting, to say the least. Hurley could be a good hire for the Lakers given his track record at the college level and his ability to develop players well.
Maybe Russell knows something, maybe he doesn't. But his decision to post this at this time certainly raises some eyebrows.
Russell has seen criticism for his performance in the postseason which has caused many to believe that he will not be back next season. But Russell is a valuable piece to the Lakers roster and losing him for nothing would be terrible asset management.
Only time will tell what happens with all the Hurley news and even Russell's free agency. But it seems that the Lakers may be coming to a decision here soon.
