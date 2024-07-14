Lakers News: Dalton Knecht Never Lost Confidence Despite Shooting Struggles Early On
Despite some early shooting struggles for Los Angeles Lakers rookie forward Dalton Knecht in Summer League, he never lost confidence. Knecht didn't shoot the ball well in the first few games of the California Classic, prompting some to freak out.
But the rookie stayed with it and never let it rattle him. He spoke about the shooting issues following a solid effort on Friday evening against the Houston Rockets.
“I always stay confident in my shot and I know my teammates got my back. So does the coaching staff,” he said. “So no matter what, I’m just going to let it fly.”
Knecht has looked more confident out on the court with each game and it culminated with him dropping 25 points against Houston. He has used the floor much better after the first few games, showing why he was expected to be a lottery pick.
He unexpectedly fell to the Lakers at pick No.17, giving Los Angeles a potential steal of a draft pick. Knecht is expected to be a mainstay with the team this season as they fight for another title run.
If he can produce well the rest of the way, the hype around him will only increase. Los Angeles has likely seen what they needed to see from him but now it's just a matter of getting reps in the professional environment for the rookie.
