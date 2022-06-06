Skip to main content
Lakers News: Darvin Ham Responds to Rasheed Wallace Assistant Coaching Report

Lakers News: Darvin Ham Responds to Rasheed Wallace Assistant Coaching Report

Darvin Ham reacts to the report from earlier on Monday that the Lakers have hired Rasheed Wallace as an assistant coach.

Darvin Ham reacts to the report from earlier on Monday that the Lakers have hired Rasheed Wallace as an assistant coach.

Just hours before Darvin Ham's introductory press conference today, news broke that the Lakers have hired the first new assistant to Ham's staff, four-time All-Star Rasheed Wallace. 

However, after The Athletic's Shams Charania initially reported that a deal between Wallace and the Lakers had been an agreed upon, the reporter specified that Wallace has been identified as a candidate and not officially hired.

During his introductory press conference at the Lakers practice facility in El Segundo on Monday, new head coach Darvin Ham elaborated on the Wallace situation. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"In regards to Rasheed, that's an active situation, that's fluid. We're still working through that, that's not true at all. He's definitely a candidate that we'll take a look at, but we're working through that. We have a list of names and some people that's currently under contract and we're working with some really, really talented coaches. We're working through that in order to pick the best staff possible."

Multiple reports have stated that Ham will have the "autonomy" to select his own assistants. That's an important development considering that the Lakers hand-picked Frank Vogel's assistants when the team hired him in 2019.

As Charania notes, Ham and Wallace were both on the Pistons team that vanquished the Shaq-Kobe Lakers in five games in the 2004 NBA Finals.

Wallace served as an assistant coach under Penny Hardaway at University of Memphis this past season and also worked as an assistant for the Pistons during the 2013-2014 season. 

In This Article (1)

Los Angeles Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers

USATSI_18149713_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers: Longtime Boston Celtics Forward Takes Shot LA's Titles & James Worthy

By Eric Eulau5 hours ago
USATSI_18425608
News

Lakers: Jayson Tatum Replicates a Throwback Kobe Bryant Look

By Brenna White18 hours ago
Russell Westbrook
News

Lakers: How LA Can Get the Most Out of Russell Westbrook Next Year

By Brenna White21 hours ago
Westbrook James Davis
News

Lakers: LA Columnist Suggests that Fixing LA's Roster is 'Impossible'

By Brenna White23 hours ago
USATSI_16228721
News

Lakers: Andre Drummond On the Challenge of Playing for LA

By Brenna WhiteJun 5, 2022
Anthony Davis
News

Lakers: NBA Expert Thinks Anthony Davis Might Be Past His Prime

By Brenna WhiteJun 5, 2022
USATSI_18154021_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers Rumors: National Pundit Believes Kevin Durant is Done with Kyrie Irving

By Eric EulauJun 4, 2022
USATSI_18047478_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers: Carmelo Anthony Launches New Venture That's Been Years in the Making

By Eric EulauJun 4, 2022