Lakers News: Darvin Ham Reveals Surprising Initial Starting Lineup

The Lakers' tumultuous offseason has finally come to an end, as training camp allows the team to start focusing on basketball again.

With Russell Westbrook still on the roster, it appears the team is done making moves (at least for now).

That means the biggest question mark now revolves around who's going to be out there on a consistent basis.

We know LeBron James and Anthony Davis are going to be there, but after that, it gets a little foggy.

There were tons of conflicting reports about whether or not Westbrook would be a member of the starting lineup, but new head coach Darvin Ham has seemed to shut those down for now.

His initial starting lineup through the first couple days of camp has looked as follows:

PG Russell Westbrook

SG Kendrick Nunn

SF LeBron James

PF Anthony Davis

C Damian Jones

Nunn and Jones come in as a bit of a surprise, but the starting spots are clearly up for grabs.

Thomas Bryant, the former Laker, seemed like the favorite to win the starting center job, due to his ability to space the floor. But for now, Ham has elected to go with Jones, the more traditional center, alongside Davis in the front court.

As for the shooting guard spot, there's a ton of competition between Patrick Beverly, Austin Reaves, Lonnie Walker IV and even Dennis Schroder.

But for now, Ham has awarded that spot to Nunn.

The Lakers haven't seen Nunn at all since he signed a two-year contract last year. He sat out all of last year with a bone bruise in his knee, but could be a top contributor this season.

Nunn is a career 15 points per game scorer across his three seasons in the league as a member of the Miami Heat.

It's still very early into training camp. But for now, Ham has gone with a bit of a surprising first unit as he navigates his first season with the Purple and Gold.