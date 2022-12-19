Lakers News: Darvin Ham Sees Plenty Of No. 23 In LeBron James

Two of the best to ever hit the hardwood both know what it takes to stay great into your athletic dotage.

Though the Los Angeles Lakers face a big test in this early run of games without Anthony Davis tonight, agains the 18-12 Phoenix Suns, the team was in relatively jovial spirits yesterday, having beaten the Washington Wizards at home 119-117, thanks mostly to the All-Star play of Los Angeles forward LeBron James, who put on a dunk-tastic showcase for the L.A. faithful, scoring 33 points o.

Lakers head coach Darvin Ham spoke with Brandon "Scoop B" Robinson of Bally Sports about the 20-year NBA vet's dogged determination to stay great for this long, comparing James to the one and only Michael Jordan.

"I think the last person we've seen going this hard at this age, this consistently, probably was Mike," Ham allowed. "I mean, you take into account Kobe, god rest his soul, that he had [against the Utah Jazz, in which he scored 60 points to wrap up his 20-year Laker career]. But just at this level, in all facets, not just scoring the ball. He's getting assists, he's getting rebounds, he's getting blocked shots. He's just playing at a high, high level.

"It's amazing, but it's not surprising for me because, again, I see how he prepares every day -- from what he eats to the amount of rest he gets, to his routine getting up in the morning, prepping his body for whatever the game entails, whether it's a non-game day or a shootaround-and-game or a walkthrough-and-game. He spends a lot of time just making sure he's physically at peak form."

Speaking of Air Jordan, King James recently tied the former Chicago Bulls great in an interesting, fairly random category. Clutch Points reports that LBJ now joins MJ as the only two players 37 years old or beyond to have scored 30 points or more in four straight games.