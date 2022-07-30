Lakers News: DeMar DeRozan Reacts to Playing with LeBron James in Drew League

Recently, Lakers forward LeBron James appeared in the Drew League and sent shockwaves throughout the basketball world. James undoubtably put on a show and with the help from his teammate DeMar Derozan, was able to come out with the slim victory.



Derozan and James went on to combine for 72 points and 30 rebounds to give the fans exactly what they came to see. The competition remains high in the Drew League, but to see effortless basketball with some of the NBA's elite always remains a spectacle.

Derozan got front row seats to witness the greatness of James and knows the bright history of this prestigious basketball league (quotes via The Draymond Green Show Volume Sport)

"This time around, with Bron coming, it was a game supposed to be played. I’ve been playing in it and wake up that morning and see the line around the Drew League stretched around the corner.”

Some of the greatest to ever play, including the late great Kobe Bryant, have put on a show so it's no wonder NBA elite love to come and show out.

“It was one of those moments that you can’t duplicate. "Like, I remember when Kobe (Bryant) came and played in the Drew. That was kind of one of the most epic moments of how he did that, but it wasn’t even supposed to have been a game played that day."

It will be exciting to see the next greats step into the Drew League. For now, fans will have a performance to remember as James enters his 20th season knowing that it very well could be his last Drew League appearance.