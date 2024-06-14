Lakers News: Dodgers' Dave Roberts Looks Back on Memorable Encounter with Jerry West
Former Los Angeles Lakers great Jerry West unfortunately passed away on Wednesday at the age of 86. He was a legend of the game of basketball and beloved by so many around the sports world.
So many loved West so his death hit most people very hard. We saw so many figures in the sports world putting out messages following the announcement of his death, including Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts.
Roberts spoke about the first time that he met West, recalling the memorable moment. He spoke about it while talking to the media, including SportsNet LA.
West touched the lives of so many people while he was alive, all over the world of sports. Not only was he a great player but a great executive as well. He worked on some of the best Lakers' teams in history and will go down as one of the best ambassadors that the NBA has ever seen.
He was the NBA logo and will be remembered forever. The basketball world lost a true icon of the game on Wednesday and he can truly say that he left the game better than when he found it.
Our condolences go out to his family and friends.
