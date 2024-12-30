Lakers News: Dorian Finney-Smith, Shake Milton Touch Down in LA Following Massive Trade
The Los Angeles Lakers shocked the NBA world on Sunday when they made their first of what could be a few trades before the 2025 NBA trade deadline.
The Lakers improved their team on the defensive side of the ball by adding a 3-and-D wing, Dorian Finney-Smith, and backup guard Shake Milton. Los Angeles needed to improve their wing depth and defense, and they did just that with this trade.
The Lakers wasted no time welcoming their two newest players. Watch as the two new Lakers received a warm welcome to L.A.
The Lakers are excited to welcome their two newest players, and fans couldn't be more excited.
The Lakers have two players who will immediately improve their team. The main piece in this trade, Finney-Smith, is a guy the Lakers needed about a season and a half ago.
The 31-year-old has been solid this season, averaging 10.4 points per game, 4.6 rebounds, 1.6 assists, and 0.9 steals while shooting 45.9 percent from the field and 43.5 percent from three in 20 games and 29.0 minutes per game.
Finney-Smith is like a hybrid of Rui Hachimura and Jarred Vanderbilt. It's the best of both worlds, as he is not as good a defender as Vanderbilt when Vanderbilt is healthy, but Finney-Smith can guard due to his physicality and toughness. On the offensive end, Hachimura may be a better overall offensive talent. Still, Finney-Smith can knock down the occasional three, especially off the other's playmaking ability like LeBron James or Austin Reaves.
As things stand, Finney-Smith is the Lakers' second-best defender, and when the Lakers are fully healthy, he is their third-best defender. The Lakers improved mightily on that side of the ball and got a player who can guard on the ball and off the ball, somewhere the Lakers have struggled over the past two-plus seasons.
Milton, viewed as the 'throw-in piece' in this trade, can prove to be vital. The Lakers could be without Gabe Vincent due to an oblique injury. The Lakers may need to force Milton to play right away, but he may be up for the challenge. In his last 10 games, Milton has averaged 11.5 points per game, 3.2 assists, and 3.1 rebounds while shooting 44.8 percent from the field and 35.9 percent from three.
This is an excellent trade for the Lakers, who are far from done bolstering their roster.
