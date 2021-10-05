Lakers News: Dwight Howard Disqualified in Lakers Preseason Opener

If you missed the Lakers preseason opener, there was a little more action than you might have expected. Dwight Howard was not on the floor for long but had an eventful time.

While Howard was called for a flagrant foul and was waiting for the review, James Harden stood on the court in his street attire and provoked Howard. This led to him receiving a technical.

Howard only played a total of 13 minutes, just long enough for him to foul out, apparently. Within those 13 minutes, he scored 11 points, got one flagrant foul, one technical, and inevitably, fouled out. Howard was all around confused and spoke with reporters to explain what happened.

“Oh man, that was crazy,” Howard told reporters of the sequence. “That sequence was crazy. I didn’t know I got a tech. I got a tech for standing by Trevor [Ariza]. Then I got a flagrant foul after the guy got a foul on me…I didn’t know I got a tech because I didn’t do anything to deserve one but I’m still going to go out there and have fun, play hard and play aggressive.”

When Howard walked off the court, he received a standing ovation. As everything went down, teammates, LeBron James, and Russell Westbrook were seen laughing at the entertainment.

The Lakers ended up losing the game, 123-97 against the Brooklynn Nets but will be playing again on Wednesday against the Phoenix Suns. No matter what, Dwight Howard is back, and not only are fans loving it but so are his teammates.