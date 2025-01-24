Lakers News: Dwight Howard Reacts to Anthony Davis Wanting Another Center
Former Los Angeles Laker and NBA All-Star Dwight Howard recently made waves with a cryptic tweet that appeared aimed at the Lakers, specifically in response to Anthony Davis' statement about the team’s need for a center. Howard posted, "It ain't that hard to find a center," sparking speculation about a possible reunion between the veteran big man and the Lakers.
Howard’s last stint with the Lakers was during the 2021-2022 season, where he played as a backup to Davis. Although his role was limited, Howard provided much-needed physicality and rebounding, showcasing his well-known interior defense and presence.
He averaged 6.2 points and 5.9 rebounds in just 16.2 minutes per game, displaying that he could still contribute at a high level despite his age. However, after that season, Howard took his talents overseas, signing with the Taoyuan Leopards in Taiwan's Super Basketball League.
In Taiwan, Howard thrived, averaging 23.2 points and 16.2 rebounds per game, reminding everyone that he still possesses the skill set that made him a dominant force in the NBA for nearly two decades. His time in Taiwan was a clear indication that Howard has plenty of basketball left in him, and his desire to return to the NBA has been evident, particularly after the Lakers' ongoing struggles with their center position.
Davis, who is often asked to play power forward, has highlighted the Lakers’ need for a true center. The team has battled injuries and inconsistencies in the post, which has brought attention to their lack of a reliable center behind Davis.
With Davis’ versatility and elite defensive skills, his best impact comes when he’s free to roam as a forward, not necessarily anchoring the middle. This opens the door for a potential reunion with Howard, who is known for his rebounding prowess, shot-blocking, and leadership, particularly in the postseason.
Howard’s fit with the Lakers would be based on his ability to provide rebounding, rim protection, and physicality off the bench. A three-time NBA champion and three-time Defensive Player of the Year, Howard’s experience could be an asset for a Lakers team with championship aspirations.
His time in Los Angeles in 2020, when the Lakers won the NBA title, demonstrated his impact as a key contributor in the postseason.
While Howard’s age and limited offensive game might be factors to consider, his defensive abilities and leadership could complement the current roster well. If the Lakers decide to pursue Howard, they would be getting a player with a proven track record of success and a relentless motor.
Whether Howard’s tweet is a sign of things to come remains uncertain, but the idea of bringing him back to the Lakers could address their center concerns while adding valuable experience to their roster.
