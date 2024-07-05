Lakers News: East Wing Shunned Sign-And-Trade To LA
The Los Angeles Lakers missed out on another free agent when Buddy Hield decided to join the Golden State Warriors on a sign-and-trade with the Philadelphia 76ers. Hield considered the Lakers and the Detroit Pistons but ultimately chose the Warriors instead.
Hield reportedly chose the Warriors for a better opportunity to win than the Pistons and Lakers, per The Athletic's Shams Charania. He's an especially important addition for the Warriors after they lost Klay Thompson.
This is another player this week who has cited wanting to win as choosing a different team over the Lakers after Thompson chose the Dallas Mavericks in part for this reason. Thompson's choice made more sense though, as the Mavericks are coming off an NBA Finals run.
Meanwhile, the Lakers actually are coming off a better season than the Warriors. Still, the Warriors have had more titles over the last decade, which could have been the reason.
The 31-year-old Hield spent the latter part of the 2024 season with the Philadelphia 76ers after he was traded from the Indiana Pacers. He has also played for the Sacramento Kings and New Orleans Pelicans. With the 76ers in 2024, Hield averaged 12.2 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 3.0 assists per game.
With Hield no longer available, DeMar DeRozan remains one of the top free agents on the market. The Lakers are currently one of the favorites to sign the former Chicago Bull and six-time NBA All-Star.
More Lakers:
Lakers News: Bronny James Talks Pressure, Expectations of Being LeBron's Son