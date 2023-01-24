Lakers News: Expert Reveals Other Two Teams In Trade Mix For Rui Hachimura

The Lakers landed Rui Hachimura from the Wizards; however, two other teams were interested in the forward as well.

Laker fans woke up to some good news today as LA traded for Wizards forward Rui Hachimura and gave away guard Kendrick Nunn and three second-round picks.

The trade was necessary for many reasons, as LA needed some size at the wing position, and Nunn was an undersized guard who hardly got playing time with the team.

LA landed the forward, who was reportedly in trade talks as of last week, according to The Athletics Shams Charania, also mentioned that two other teams were in on Hachimura.

Shams said this deal was in the making for a while, and ultimately, the Wizards chose LA as the best suitor.

Rui is averaging 13 points, 4.3 boards, and 1.2 assists per game in his fourth NBA campaign. The 24-year-old missed 16 games earlier in the season due to an ankle injury and ultimately has played in 30 games, starting in none of them.

The Pacers have been in trade talks all season long with names like Buddy Hield and Myles Turner at the forefront, but most likely, they weren’t dealing both for Hachimura.

The Suns have been on a downward spiral for the last month, as they have a 4-7 record in January and are currently 24-24. According to Shams, Phoenix was willing to trade a first-rounder and take on a long-term salary for “good players and winning acquisitions,” maybe the Suns felt like Rui wasn’t worth a first-rounder.

Nonetheless, LA got who they needed, and he is now a Laker. We’ll see what coach Darvin Ham and the staff do with the Japanese talent.