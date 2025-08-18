Lakers News: Expert Skeptical of Major Rob Pelinka Summer Decisions
The Los Angeles Lakers have had quite a busy offseason.
Luka Doncic was smartly re-signed to a multi-year contract extension. Once putting pen to paper, he suddenly became the face of the most famous franchise in the league. Doncic also becomes the core building block that the team will be built around.
Looking to upgrade the roster further, architect Rob Pelinka allowed Dorian Finney-Smith to walk in free agency (a move that got mixed opinions) in favor of signing Marcus Smart, Jake LaRavia, and Deandre Ayton.
On paper this team does appear to be better equipped to contend in the rugged Western Conference — if for nothing else that Smart and Ayton in particular help the team become deeper with a respectively higher floor.
More news: Lakers Make Major 2025-26 Season Announcement
Michael Pina of The Ringer was not too impressed with what the Lakers did this offseason. He recently wrote a piece detailing the six NBA figures most under pressure this year. Among the grouping, Pelinka and Doncic were listed together as one entity.
"Time will tell whether Deandre Ayton is able to establish himself as a long-term pick-and-roll partner who can anchor Los Angeles’s defense, rebound, run the floor, and sacrifice touches and shots without any complaints," Pena writes. "Dorian Finney-Smith was lost in free agency (a misplay by Pelinka) and effectively replaced by Jake LaRavia (a fine all-around bench piece who’s yet to play a second of playoff basketball)."
The Ayton decision is one that will be analyzed throughout the year. Considered to be an above-average offensive center, he doesn't quite possess the defensive chops many were clamoring for at the five (even if he is an upgrade over current backup center Jaxson Hayes).
LaRavia is nearly a decade younger than Finney-Smith. Finney-Smith was a battle-tested wing with experience playing alongside Doncic and the rest of the team's core.
While a more experienced player, LaRavia may have a higher upside currently based on offensive skill. JJ Redick and the team will have a better idea as to LaRavia's capabilities when he plays in meaningful basketball games. This opportunity exactly manifest itself when with the Memphis Grizzlies.
With the season coming to a close, fall camp is quickly approaching. The Lakers do have some holes on the roster — though given the financial constraints Pelinka had been operating with, the team is in a good position at the very least to be a top-six seed barring health issues.
Latest Lakers News
For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Lakers, visit Los Angeles Lakers on SI.