Lakers News: Fans React To LeBron James's Icy Relationship With Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

Lakers forward LeBron James is on the verge of breaking Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's all time scoring record

Whether athletes like it or not, records are set to one day be broken. However, when Lakers forward LeBron James came into the league no one could have imagined Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's all time scoring record would one day be broken.

The relationship between James and Jabbar have reached the media and it seems the two don't appear to like each other very much. The extent to the true reason behind the non-relationship is yet to be determined despite James giving us a glimpse of how James feels about Jabbar.

This undoubtably caused a stir within the basketball community with fans giving their take on who's right. Should James respect Jabbar more or should Jabbar be showing more respect to James?

Fans seem to have James' back in this situation. Seems rightfully so if James is coming from a neutral place and Jabbar doesn't seem to show respect.

The stir has even caused fans to compare the two players careers. 

For all we know the media could be making something out of nothing. 

Regardless of what is truly underlying between the two Lakers greats, the feud between the two may never fully come into the light. The impact the two have made on the basketball world can't be understated.

Jabbar is undoubtably a greater Laker having won five championships during his time with the team, but it can be argued James may go down as the greatest basketball player to ever play. 

To have these two legends can rub people the wrong way, but it keeps us wanting more to find out what is going on in the Lakers fraternity. 

