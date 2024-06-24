Lakers News: Former Finals Rival Coach Pitched for JJ Redick's Staff
With the Los Angeles Lakers hiring of former NBA guard JJ Redick, the next step is filling out the rest of the coaching staff. Since Redick doesn't have any coaching experience, it's crucial that his staff is filled with prior coaches to help ease the transition for the first-time coach.
There have been a few names that have been floated around, each potentially giving Redick a great start to his career. But one name has emerged from Redick's past.
That would be his former head coach Stan Van Gundy, who coached Redick while he was with the Orlando Magic. Van Gundy has been broadcasting NBA games of late and could find his way back to the coaching side of things.
Khobi Price of the Orange County Register floated the name out there.
"Although his name hasn’t been rumored, longtime head coach and current Turner Sports broadcaster Stan Van Gundy could also make for an interesting addition to Redick’s staff considering Redick played for Van Gundy for nearly half of his career. Van Gundy was a head coach from 2003-21 (Miami Heat, Orlando Magic, Detroit Pistons, New Orleans Pelicans) and an assistant coach for more than two decades before becoming a broadcaster."
If the Lakers can nab Van Gundy, it would be a massive addition for them. He is a very experienced coach and Redick has called him the best coach he has played for in the past.
It remains to be seen if he wants to take on the day-to-day responsibilities of coaching again but Van Gundy is a brilliant basketball mind. Los Angeles will work with Redick to put together a strong staff, giving him the best chance to succeed early on.
