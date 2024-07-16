Lakers News: Former LA Champ Reveals NBA Head Coach Ambitions
Former Los Angeles Lakers 2020 champion Jared Dudley revealed his ambitions to be an NBA head coach one day. In a recent interview with the media during the NBA Summer League, Dudley shared his aspirations.
Mavericks beat writer for Clutch Points, Joey Mistretta, shared via Twitter/X.
Dudley mentioned Lakers head coach JJ Redick in his interview, saying, "Some of us aren't JJ Redick and get to go right away." Still, he meant no ill will toward Redick and getting a head coaching opportunity with no former experience.
Dudley, currently the Mavericks Summer League head coach and assistant head coach alongside former Laker assistant Jason Kidd, is a figure of respect in the NBA. His influence and credibility were evident during his two seasons with the Lakers, where he earned the respect of top players like LeBron James and Anthony Davis. They often sought his advice or leaned on him for support.
It was clear that Dudley was getting ready for the next chapter in his life, which came immediately after his retirement in August 2021. The 39-year-old joined Kidd's staff and climbed up the ranks during his short tenure as a coach. Dudley has"a "front of the bench" role with the Mavericks, who he helped lead to the 2024 NBA Finals.
Dudley's career is just getting started, and he has the respect and knowledge to eventually lead his own NBA team.
