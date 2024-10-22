Lakers News: Former LA Playoff Standout Cut by Rival — Is A Reunion Possible?
The possibility of Lonnie Walker IV reuniting with the Los Angeles Lakers is generating buzz among NBA fans, particularly after the Boston Celtics decided to waive him just before the start of the 2024-25 season. Walker, who recently impressed during the preseason with the Celtics, averaging 7.3 points in 16.4 minutes over four games, now finds himself back on the open market. His release from Boston is largely due to financial considerations—retaining Walker would have cost the Celtics a hefty sum in luxury tax penalties, projected at about $11 million in total.
This move has sparked speculation that Walker could be a prime target for the Lakers, a team he played a pivotal role for during their 2022-23 playoff run. Lakers fans fondly remember Walker’s standout performance in Game 4 of the Western Conference Semifinals against the Golden State Warriors, where he scored 15 points in the fourth quarter, helping secure a crucial victory. It was a moment that cemented his place in Lakers lore and endeared him to the fanbase.
The Lakers, who are currently assessing their roster as the season approaches, could benefit from bringing back Walker.
His scoring ability, athleticism, and experience as a six-year NBA veteran make him a valuable asset for any team. With career averages of 9.8 points and 2.3 rebounds per game, Walker has proven to be a reliable scorer off the bench. His ability to create his own shot and provide an offensive spark could be particularly useful in a Lakers' scoring slumps this upcoming season.
Though Walker remained on the free-agent market for nearly two months before signing with the Celtics in August, the circumstances may be different this time around. His preseason performance shows he still has plenty to offer an NBA team. The Lakers, who may be in search of additional depth and scoring in their backcourt, could be a natural fit.
While it's uncertain whether the Lakers will make a move to claim Walker especially after all the recent roster signings, the possibility of a reunion would likely be welcomed by both the team and its fans. If the Lakers do pursue him, Walker could find himself back in the familiar purple and gold, ready to make another memorable impact for a franchise that has fanbase that still values his contributions.
If Walker signs with another NBA team, it would be the fourth team of his career.
