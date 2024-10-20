Lakers News: Former LeBron James Championship Teammate 'Salutes' Bronny Draft Pick
Mario Chalmers, former teammate of LeBron James during their championship-winning years with the Miami Heat, recently expressed his respect for James as he approaches the dream turned into a reality of him playing alongside his son, Bronny James, in the NBA.
LeBron, now a franchise cornerstone of the Los Angeles Lakers, has made it clear that playing in the league with his son is a dream of his, and it seems that on October 22, the world could witness that.
Chalmers, in a interview with Scoop B Radio, took the opportunity to praise both LeBron and Bronny for this historic moment, as well as the role their agent, Rich Paul, has played in making it possible.
"I salute Bron," Chalmers said, reflecting on his time as LeBron's teammate. He praised LeBron's longevity and ability to stay at an elite level of fitness and performance in the NBA.
“I salute him and his son for even having a chance, to have his son be that good to be at that level and Bron for being in shape to still be at that level. You can’t take that away from him."
Chalmers’ comments come amidst criticism from some experts, who have accused LeBron and his agent Rich Paul of nepotism, implying that the Lakers were pressured into drafting Bronny due to LeBron’s influence. However, Chalmers was quick to dismiss these claims, instead choosing to praise the efforts of LeBron and Paul in protecting Bronny's best interests.
"I have no problem at all," Chalmers said. "I think it’s a perfect opportunity."
For Chalmers, the prospect of LeBron and Bronny sharing the court together goes beyond just a personal achievement—it represents a moment of historical significance, particularly for Black athletes.
"History has been made, more importantly Black history has been made," Chalmers emphasized, recognizing the deeper impact of the rarity of seeing the first active father-son duo in the NBA.
By publicly defending LeBron and celebrating his family's accomplishments, Chalmers’ words reflect a broader appreciation for the dedication, sacrifice, and excellence that LeBron has demonstrated throughout his historic career.
As much as there are people who criticized LeBron and the Lakers fail to take the same approach to the nepotism that goes all across the landscape of sports. The same haters who take issue with Bronny James being a Laker, will not have a think-piece for a team like the Dallas Cowboys who are ran by the spawn of Jerry Jones, despite there inability to bring home a championship since 1996.
