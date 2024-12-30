Lakers News: Former LeBron James Teammates, Coaches Send Birthday Messages in Epic Video
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James turned 40 on Monday, a historic feat for an NBA player with a prolific career as one of the league's biggest stars. Former teammates and coaches wished James a happy birthday in a recent video, published by ESPN.
Kevin Love, a former teammate in Cleveland, opened the video with a lighthearted message.
"Bron, Happy 40th Birthday," Love said. "As we would say on the group chat, 'You are annoying and full of yourself and never passed, but we love you anyways and we accept you for who you are.' No, but on a real note, love you, appreciate you. Lot of great moments together, including 2016. Like a lot of people have watched you since I was a youngster and when you were a youngster as well. Happy to know you, happy to know your family. Happy 40th Birthday, enjoy."
Portland Trailblazers head coach Chauncey Billups, who played against James early in his career, also sent the Lakers star a birthday greeting.
"Bron, what up man? I just wanted to wish you a Happy 40th birthday. Can't believe I'm even saying that," Billups said. "I can remember your very first preseason game coming to the Palace at 18 years old, 22 years ago playing against. And to see that you're still dominating the game right now has been an honor and a pleasure to be apart of that. Proud of you, Happy 40th man. Go enjoy it old head."
Kyle Korver, also a former teammate in Cleveland, had one of the funniest birthday messages for James in the video.
"40 is a good number, let me tell you," Korver said with a smile. "People are scared of 40, you don't have to be. Let your hair grow, maybe your beard. I think first I need to congratulate you, you passed me on the three-point shooting list. That's kind of messed up. You're not a shooter, you're the guy that passes to shooters. It just feels like you're trying to take everything right now. I think that's selfish of you. But congratulations on that, congratulations on 40."
James' former head coach in Cleveland, Mike Brown, and Steve Kerr, James' Olympics head coach and finals rival, also shared a warm message to the superstar on his big day.
