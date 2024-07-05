Lakers News: Former WCF Rival Head Coach Eyed As JJ Redick Assistant
As the Los Angeles Lakers continue the offseason, building out a coaching staff around head coach JJ Redick has been a priority. Los Angeles hired former head coaches Nate McMillan and Scott Brooks to be lead assistants, giving Redick some experience around him.
The staff isn't completely rounded out yet and Los Angeles is still searching for more people. And it seems that they could be looking at a former Western Conference Finals rival to help build things out.
According to Brad Turner of the Los Angeles Times, the Lakers have an interest in former head coach Alvin Gentry.
Gentry is familiar with Anthony Davis, having coached him while in New Orleans. Gentry has been known for strong offensive systems and he could help the Lakers build out a system.
Having both Redick and Gentry on the team could help Los Angeles create a fully modern style of play to maximize the team offensively. However, with the hiring of McMillan and Brooks, it's unclear whether Gentry would still be interested.
He would likely want a top assistant role and those spots have now been taken. But if Los Angeles can convince Gentry to still join the team, it would be seen as a big win for the team.
