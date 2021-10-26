Lakers News: Frank Vogel Calls Out Opportunity to Energize Team in Game

The Lakers might need a little bit of a spark to get their season going. Through 3 games, Los Angeles has pulled out just 1 win and been dominated for most of the 2 losses.

Granted, they faced 2 pretty good teams in the Golden State Warriors and the Phoenix Suns. But it was clear that the Lakers were being outpaced and out-energized in those losses. You could also argue that the Grizzlies also beat them in those aspects despite LA pulling out the win.

And just a few games in, Frank Vogel this team needs something. The Lakers' Head Coach spoke about the lack of conditioning early on and what he expects out of his team.

We have to continue to build our conditioning so the extra effort plays are more prevalent. There were some great effort plays that really energized the group, but not enough of them. And too many plays where an extra effort could’ve changed the outcome that we didn’t make. But I think it’s early in the season and we’ve got a veteran group that is still getting their legs under them.

A lack of conditioning isn't entirely uncommon in an NBA season, especially early on. But the Lakers also don't necessarily have age in their favor this year.

Their starting 5 in the game against the Grizzlies consisted of 4 guys all over the age of 32. LeBron James is obviously a bit of an outlier given that he is 36 and still one of the best players in the NBA.

But conditioning will be something for the Lakers to keep an eye on all season. Carmelo Anthony is 37 and still putting up a whole lot of minutes early on in the year. Dwight Howard is 35 and still just as athletic as ever, but there's no telling how long these guys will hold up through a full season.