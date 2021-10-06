Lakers News: Frank Vogel Is Happy to Have Anthony Davis Back on the Court

The Lakers have only played one preseason game but everyone is happy to have Anthony Davis back on the court and looking healthy.

Davis only played first-quarter minutes but scored six while picking up a steal, a block, and an assist. Not a lot of time on the floor, but Coach Vogel was pleased with what he saw.

“Anthony, yeah, great to see him back out there, first of all. I commend him for wanting to play in his first game even though it was a noon game and only the fourth or fifth day removed from the start of camp. The desire to want to be out there is to be commended.”

Assessing Davis' efforts, Vogel liked Davis' effort.

“I thought he looked really good. He moved well, he missed a couple of shots he normally makes, but you could just see the presence that he has, especially alongside DeAndre (Jordan). But again, the versatility when he slides to the 5 is just a different look, and [I’m] excited to see him back out there.”

Davis will suit up for the Lakers second preseason game against the Suns, though it's unclear how many minutes he will log.

Lower leg injuries kept Davis from playing a lot of the 2020-21 season, so Laker fans will be equally happy to see the big man on the floor with the new-look Lakers. Many are calling it a "Davis Revenge" season, and so far the effort is in line with the narrative.