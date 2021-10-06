    • October 6, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsSI.com
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE

    Lakers News: Frank Vogel Is Happy to Have Anthony Davis Back on the Court

    Coach Vogel is happy to have big man AD3 back.
    Author:
    Publish date:

    The Lakers have only played one preseason game but everyone is happy to have Anthony Davis back on the court and looking healthy. 

    Davis only played first-quarter minutes but scored six while picking up a steal, a block, and an assist. Not a lot of time on the floor, but Coach Vogel was pleased with what he saw.

    “Anthony, yeah, great to see him back out there, first of all. I commend him for wanting to play in his first game even though it was a noon game and only the fourth or fifth day removed from the start of camp. The desire to want to be out there is to be commended.”

    Assessing Davis' efforts, Vogel liked Davis' effort.

    “I thought he looked really good. He moved well, he missed a couple of shots he normally makes, but you could just see the presence that he has, especially alongside DeAndre (Jordan). But again, the versatility when he slides to the 5 is just a different look, and [I’m] excited to see him back out there.”

    Davis will suit up for the Lakers second preseason game against the Suns, though it's unclear how many minutes he will log. 

    Lower leg injuries kept Davis from playing a lot of the 2020-21 season, so Laker fans will be equally happy to see the big man on the floor with the new-look Lakers. Many are calling it a "Davis Revenge" season, and so far the effort is in line with the narrative.

    anthonydavis
    News

    Lakers News: Frank Vogel Is Happy to Have Anthony Davis Back on the Court

    21 seconds ago
    USATSI_16113606
    News

    Lakers News: Warriors Guard Talks Almost Dunking on LeBron And Getting Blocked

    45 minutes ago
    USATSI_15553835
    News

    Lakers News: Lakers Sign Frank Mason III To A Training Camp Deal

    2 hours ago
    rondo
    News

    Lakers News: Rajon Rondo Felt Emotional In His Return To the Lakers

    5 hours ago
    Frank Vogel on Kobe Bryant’s death
    News

    Lakers News: Frank Vogel Reveals Who Will Be Out vs. the Suns and more

    19 hours ago
    kobe-pau-
    News

    Lakers News: Jeanie Buss Hints at Special Honor for Retiring Pau Gasol

    21 hours ago
    anthonydavis
    News

    Lakers News: Former Laker Legend Talks Anthony Davis' Preseason Debut

    23 hours ago
    USATSI_16682854
    News

    Lakers News: This Former Laker Joins Snoop Dogg On Stage In Las Vegas

    Oct 5, 2021