Lakers News: Frank Vogel Reacts to Another Preseason Loss

Frank Vogel talks about how the Lakers need to "be better" after their 4th preseason loss.

The Lakers have officially lost their 4th preseason game and some are starting to worry. However, Frank Vogel is not. The Lakers Head Coach is focused on improving as the Lakers get closer to opening night. While speaking with the media after Sunday night's game, Vogel talked about what he expects moving forward.

"We gotta be better. We haven't played great. There's going to be an adjustment period with so many new faces. We understand that. Hopefully, it doesn't take too much time to get everybody on the same page and in sync."

Vogel has a lot of veteran players he is going to be dealing with this season and that can cause this team to struggle. Some players that are used to being part of the main focus have to learn to play a more supportive role. This could cause egos to clash but as with all teams it is like growing a family and the new Lakers are in their infancy.

Vogel continued and explained the consequences of bringing on so many players.

"Just a lot of guys trying to integrate into a new system with new teammates. A lot of missed queues on pass and catch situations, lobs, etc. Situations we were a little too careless with the basketball. You see it a lot with vets in the preseason but definitely got to be better."

There is still some time for the Lakers to make all the adjustments they need before the regular season starts. Russell Westbrook is an example of a player who will need to perfect his new role with the Lakers. Even though he had a tough game on Sunday, he has said he is not worried and it will be easy to fix before the season starts.

There is no time like the preseason to make plenty of mistakes.