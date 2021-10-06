Lakers News: Frank Vogel Reveals Who Will Be Out vs. the Suns and more

Frank Vogel gives the media a rundown on who will start and who will sit out on Wednesday.

As the Lakers move on to their second preseason game, they will be on the road. They will play the Suns in Phoenix, this Wednesday, Oct. 6. With that said, some may be wondering who they should expect to see out on the court.

Frank Vogel spoke with the media on Tuesday afternoon and shared who will be starting and who will not.

"We know Russ and LeBron are not [playing]. The two Anthony's are, Carmelo and Anthony Davis." Vogel told reporters. "I'll probably sit one of my two centers, but I'm not sure which one yet. Either DeAdnre [Jordan] or Dwight [Howard]."

Russell Westbrook and LeBron James will sit out once again. However, fans get to see Carmelo Anthony this week, along with more of Anthony Davis. Vogel also mentioned that Trevor Ariza will not be playing as he is still suffering an ankle injury.

The Lakers head coach also spoke about his plans for the regular season and how he does not want to be rearranging the lineup as much this year.

"I don't really want to get into a situation where we are changing lineups on a regular basis. I think when we start the season, we can settle into our base look."

As the Lakers continue their preseason games, they will be looking towards the future. The Lakers have a talented roster and they need to use that to their advantage. As long as this team stays healthy, Vogel will have a good understanding of how the starting lineup will look this season.

The Lakers will start the season on Tuesday, Oct. 19, against the Golden State Warriors, so mark your calendars.