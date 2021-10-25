Lakers News: Frank Vogel Speaks On Carmelo Anthony’s Explosive Performance

Well there you have it folks, the Lakers will not go winless this season. Of course, no one thought they would, but they did avoid an 0-3 start to the season with a win over the Memphis Grizzlies. The 121-118 win puts them at 1-2 on the young season and it's all thanks to one man.

Carmelo Anthony had a night against the Grizzlies scoring 28 points for the Lakers in 28minutes played off of the bench. He lead the team in scoring for the contest and even climbed up the All-Time Scoring leaderboard. Head coach Frank Vogel spoke about the occasion and what it’s meant having him on the squad so far.

“Carmelo Anthony was awesome tonight. He didn’t crawl up to that milestone. He blew the doors off of it. I’m super happy for him. He’s been a great culture fit with our group. Obviously really playing at a high level on the floor. He’s got a lot left in the tank and he’s really going to help us this year.”

Of course the 37-year old forward will likely not produce at that level night after, yet it just goes to show that he’s still more than capable of providing some firepower. So far this season he’s off to a nice start in the team’s 3 games averaging 17.7 points, 4 rebounds, 1.3 assists, and a 51.4 field goal percentage.

Anything Los Angeles can squeeze out of Melo would surely go a long way in their quest back to the NBA Finals.