Lakers News: Full Details For LeBron James's New Contract Revealed
The Los Angeles Lakers re-signed LeBron James on Saturday to a two-year deal worth $101.355 million. James took $3 million less than his potential max contract of $104 million, which keeps the Lakers below second-apron status. On top of this, James' contract features a no-trade clause, a player option, and a 15% trade kicker, per The Athletic's Shams Charania.
Keeping the Lakers below second apron will be key for the Lakers to have the ability to make some moves in free agency with fewer restrictions. Still, the Lakers do have limited cap space and would likely have to make some roster moves to make any significant signings.
This new contract does end any possibility of James leaving the Lakers for another team this offseason. Instead, the 20-time All-Star and all-time leading scorer in NBA history will enter his seventh season with the Lakers. At age 39, it's unclear how long James plans to key playing before his retirement, but this deal secures him with the Lakers for another two years.
Staying with the Lakers also gives LeBron the opportunity to play alongside his son Bronny, who the Lakers selected out of USC with the No. 55 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. They will become the first father-son duo to play in the NBA at the same time, let alone on the same team.
Before playing for the Lakers again in the regular season, LeBron will join several other NBA stars in representing Team USA at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, along with teammate Anthony Davis. The team began practices this past weekend, and are shooting for their fifth straight gold medal.
