Lakers News: Game-Worn LeBron James Heat Finals Jersey Sells For Millions

The greatest athletes create immense value within the world of sports, all the way down to the jerseys they wear. A Miami Heat jersey worn by LeBron James during the 2013 NBA Finals sold for over $3.6 million Friday. James’ jersey from the 2020 All-Star Game was previously the highest figure for a game-worn James jersey at $630,000.

The 2013 Finals James jersey was the third most valuable game-worn jersey ever auctioned. It was also the highest-selling price for a jersey worn by the four-time NBA champ. The two other jerseys include Michael Jordan’s 1998 NBA Finals jersey which was sold at $10.1 million and Diego Maradona’s “Hand of God” goal jersey from the 1986 World Cup which was sold at $9.3 million.

Sotheby's head of streetwear and modern collectibles, Brahm Wachter, talked about the record-breaking moment:

"Today's tremendous result comes at a pivotal time in LeBron James' career, where he is in arm's reach of clenching the all-time points record. [After Jordan's 'Last Dance' jersey], this successful sale of another incomparable legend's jersey [is] one of the most significant jerseys to ever hit the auction block."

This particular jersey worn by LeBron is so notable because of the specific game the King wore it in. It was Game 7 of the 2013 NBA Finals between the Miami Heat and San Antonio Spurs where the Heat secured the back-to-back championship with a 95-88 victory.

James contributed to the win with his 37 points, 12 rebounds, and four assists during his first career NBA Finals Game 7 appearance. This was the series that resulted in James’ second ring. During this intense game, James finished with 37 points and 12 rebounds which helped him earn his fourth NBA Finals MVP award.

As James approaches the No. 1 scoring record, James could produce another multi-million dollar jersey with the Los Angeles Lakers. As that historic game nears, one lucky fan can anticipate having the chance to purchase that significant jersey next.