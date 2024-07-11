Lakers News: 'Greatness' Within Team USA This Summer
Team USA is getting ready to head to Paris for the 2024 Olympics, with an eye on winning the gold medal. The Americans have put together a fully stacked team to compete in the games, potentially giving them a maximum advantage in the competition.
The squad is filled with talent up and down the roster with some of the best names in the NBA. Names like LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Steph Curry, Anthony Davis, Jayson Tatum, Joel Embiid, and more headline the roster for this year's version of Team USA.
With all this talent brings greatness. The players can learn from each other and it helps to make an impact on the court together. Boston Celtics point guard Jrue Holiday is also on the roster and spoke about what he has felt during the early days together.
“You can feel the greatness in the room,” Holiday said.
James is the oldest player on Team USA but still may be the best one on the court. His energy levels have been high so far and players are feeding off of it.
This may be his final time representing Team USA at the Olympics so he is likely trying to soak up the entire experience. The Lakers star will be turning 40 later this season but is still playing at a level that nobody ever has.
He is still at worst a top 10 talent in the NBA and has been looking young again on the court around all the other star players. Team USA should have no issue winning the gold medal this season and if they do win, it could be a moment that the entire country doesn't forget.
