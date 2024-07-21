Lakers News: Head Coach JJ Redick Cheers on Dodgers
Los Angeles Lakers head coach JJ Redick will soon enter his first season as head coach. The Lakers are taking a gamble on Redick, but they are optimistic that he is the guy to lead the Lakers moving forward.
However, before he embarks on this journey, Redick was seen taking in some Dodger baseball on Saturday.
The Dodgers' social media team posted Redick rocking a Dodger cap prior to their matchup against the Boston Red Sox.
Redick attended one heck of a game, which was arguably the Dodgers' best game of the season. L.A. came out victorious to secure their second consecutive win and win the series against the Red Sox in extra innings, 7-6.
The Dodgers have championship aspirations, and the Lakers are hoping to capture that as we approach the pivotal 2024-25 season. All eyes will be on Redick in his first season at the helm, but he won't be it alone.
The Lakers have surrounded Redick with what seems like a formidable coaching staff and, more importantly, have the superstars on his roster that will guide him in LeBron James and Anthony Davis.
Redick and his staff will have their hands full as the season slowly approaches, but in the meantime, he is getting used to the Los Angeles lifestyle.
