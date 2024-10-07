Lakers News: History Made as LeBron James, Bronny Share Court Together
Just over three months after the Los Angeles Lakers drafted Bronny James in the second round of the 2024 NBA Draft, Bronny took the court at the same time his dad, LeBron James, making Bronny and LeBron officially the first father-son duo to play at the same time in NBA history.
The historic moment came during the Lakers' second preseason game prior to the 2024-25 season, with the Lakers taking on Phoenix Suns.
LeBron and Bronny saw time on the court together during the second quarter. Since Bronny is not expected to see extensive playing time during the regular season since he is a rookie and needs more time to develop, this game provided a clear time for the father and son to share the special moment.
The NBA got a preview of this duo last week during the Lakers’ Media Day, when Bronny and LeBron were in uniform and doing interviews together.
“It’s a lot of excitement. Just pure joy, to be honest, to be able to come to work every day, put in the hard work with your son every day, and see him continue to grow … just a very joyous moment not only for myself, but for my family,” LeBron said at his Media Day presser.
James is seeing his first preseason action after not playing during the Lakers’ preseason opener against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday. Through the first half, LeBron recorded 19 points, five rebounds, and four assists over 16 minutes, already playing in midseason form and not as if he’s about to enter his 22nd NBA season.
Bronny saw four minutes of playing time and recorded one rebound. Bronny is playing in his second preseason game after making his preseason debut on Friday against the Timberwolves.
Against the Timberwolves, Bronny finished with two points, one rebound, and one assist. Bronny previously saw the court during the NBA Summer League and recorded double-digit points in his last two games of the summer.
Lakers head coach JJ Redick was complimentary of Bronny’s first preseason action after Friday’s game. "He can do some things defensively at his size that are really unique, and I think can turn into a really disruptive defender," Redick said, via Dave McMenamin of ESPN. "That manifested itself. On the offensive end, he's still figuring out who he is. That's our job as a player development program just to build him in.”
