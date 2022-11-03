Lakers News: How Lamar Odom Recovered The Championship Rings He Sold Off During Hard Times

It was a tough time for former Los Angeles Lakers forward Lamar Odom when he was going in and out of the hospital and was in one of the most depressive states with fans catching a glimpse of it all. Among other things, Odom had to sell his championship rings, but recently it was recovered.

Odom was probably the third-most important player for the Lakers' back-to-back championships in 2009 and 2010, behind shooting guard Kobe Bryant and starting power forward Pau Gasol. Apart from being so respected from the fans, Odom also earned the respect of Bryant, who loved Odom for fully embracing his role when he could've easily been a star for the team.

Odom always did what was right for the team and with that became a champion. Fast forward five years later and Odom sold off the rings he won, but Odom shared a story about how the rings managed to make it back to him after so many years (via Odom's brand-new podcast ON THE LO).

"Some years go by and I happen to make my way back to LA. I get in touch with the Lakers, go to a Laker game and they helped me out with some good tickets. I get there and see a guy who used to sit right by us. Let’s call him Franz for right now. My man Franz. He says ‘Yo, Lamar, I bought your rings.’ I said ‘Oh, s---.’ Because at this point, I’m still embarrassed...But he was like ‘Yeah, I have your rings.’ So, after getting over that embarrassment, he’s like ‘Just come pick ‘em up.’ I pulled up on him and he gave me my s--- back for nothing.”

Fortunately, the dark times are over for the 6'10" big man and he can now take some time to reflect on some of his hardships to fans and listeners all over the world. Odom deserves the championship recognition and now has the rings back to prove it.