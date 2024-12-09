Lakers News: How Many Points Did Bronny James Score in NBA Return?
The Los Angeles Lakers took on the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday evening and came away with the win. The final score of the game was 107-98, with Los Angeles taking control of the contest in the fourth quarter.
Without star LeBron James in the lineup due to injury, the Lakers battled with Portland for the majority of the matchup. But in the end, Los Angeles was just a little too much for the Trail Blazers to handle.
It was a good win to get the Lakers back into the win column and the game featured a sighting from rookie guard Bronny James. Bronny played for a little over two minutes at the end of the game but he did make a highlight play during.
Bronny blocked a shot attempt at the end of the contest, giving him one of the coolest moments of his young NBA career so far. It was a nice ribbon on the end of a much-needed win for the Lakers.
During his time on the court, James didn't score a single point. The only statistic that he registered in his short time on the floor was the block.
Bronny made his return to the NBA floor after dealing with a nagging heel injury that sidlined him. The rookie guard had missed multiple NBA and G League games due to the issue.
Los Angeles has had Bronny shuffling between the NBA and G League as he develops his game even more. The rookie spoke recently about his time in the G League and how he has been trying to learn as much as possible.
"I think it's good. Just game by game, just trying to learn everything that I can. Always just staying aggressive and playing my game. Playing for my teammates and the coaches. It's been good."
The Lakers believe that Bronny can eventually become an impactful player at the NBA level. Bronny has shown a strong instinct on the defensive end of the floor but his offensive game is still a work in progress.
It will be up to him to fully take advantage of the opportunity given by Los Angeles and will attempt to get his career going strong.
