The Lakers had some high hopes entering this 2022 season. Those, however, have quickly dissapeared.

What once felt like a team with championship aspirations now feels like one hoping to avoid the lottery — especially since they don't even own the rights to their own pick.

However, Jovan Buha of The Athletic did give Laker fans some hope, when he made his "bold prediction" for the Lakers this season. That bold prediction wasn't exactly the boldest in the world, but the way things are going in the standings right now, you can't blame Buha for lowballing it a little bit. Here's what he said:

"Lakers will make the Play-In Tournament: That’s about as spicy as I’m willing to get with a group currently facing more questions than answers. Without knowing the extent of Anthony Davis’ injury, or whether the team is going to make a trade, the Lakers’ season is hanging in a weird balance."

Luckily for the Lakers, they still have LeBron James, who will have to carry a much greater load with AD sidelined indefinitely.

"But I think as long as LeBron James remains healthy, they have a decent chance of remaining around .500 until Davis returns. Their young supporting cast is beginning to click, and I think this group can overachieve relative to modest expectations."

The Lakers can't rely on the current makeup of the team to get to the postseason. However, they are expected to be somewhat active in the trade market, and could even pursue a blockbuster trade with the Raptors to really turn this team into a contender. Either way, they need to do anything they can to avoid the lottery — so at least Buha thinks they'll do that.