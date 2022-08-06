Skip to main content
Lakers News: Insider Provides Expectations for LA Newcomer Lonnie Walker IV

Lakers News: Insider Provides Expectations for LA Newcomer Lonnie Walker IV

Lakers guard Lonnie Walker IV is sure to provide some spark in Darvin Ham's system this season.

The Los Angeles Lakers approached this year’s free agent signings much differently than last year’s. Compared to their off-season signings last season which included, Dwight Howard (36), Wayne Ellington (34), Trevor Ariza (37) and Rajon Rondo (36) - the Lakers got far younger this off-season.

Los Angeles added 29-year-old Juan Toscano-Anderson, 23-year-old Troy Brown Jr, and 23-year-old Lonnie Walker IV from the Spurs. Walker IV was drafted by San Antonio in 2018 with the 18th overall pick. Last season under coach Gregg Popovich, the former Miami Hurricane averaged 12.1 PPG, 2.6 RPG and 2.2 APG.

The 6’4 shooting guard came off the bench with the Spurs and is expected to do the same with the Lakers under new head coach- Darvin Ham. Lakers insider Jovan Buha believes that Walker IV can be the spark plug to Los Angeles’ lineup this upcoming season.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

I expect Walker to function similarly to Malik Monk in that he’ll be the prototypical instant-offense guy off the bench. He’s a streaky shooter who can get hot at any moment. He’s incredibly athletic and explosive.

The Lakers can look to a guy like Lonnie whenever LeBron James or Anthony Davis are on the bench. The 23-year-old is capable of handling his own offensively with his ability to shoot the ball and drive and finish at the rim.

However, Walker IV’s liability lies on the defensive end. The Pennsylvania native is not known for his defensive prowess, but has stated since his signing that he came to LA to play defense. Whether or not he can handle guards and forwards alike defensively could largely dictate how often he's on the court. 

Ham has mentioned many times that it will start on the defensive end with this year’s Laker team. So, if Lonnie Walker IV wants some playing time – he might have no choice but to improve his defense. 

In This Article (1)

Los Angeles Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers

USATSI_17878165_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers News: Kyle Kuzma Dishes on LeBron James' Impact on His Career

By Eric Eulau1 hour ago
USATSI_17523169_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers News: LA Has a 'soft' Deadline to Move Russell Westbrook Says Expert

By Eric Eulau3 hours ago
USATSI_16965689_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers News: Kendrick Nunn Has Yet to Clear Major Injury Hurdle Says Insider

By Eric Eulau18 hours ago
austin reaves 12-10-21 usa today
News

Lakers News: Draymond Green and Kyle Kuzma Provide Hot Takes on Austin Reaves

By Eric Eulau20 hours ago
USATSI_17523169_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers: Watch Russell Westbrook Hammer a Dunk to End Pick-Up Game vs Paul George

By Staff Writer22 hours ago
USATSI_17702263_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers Explored Blockbuster Russell Westbrook-Donovan Mitchell Three-Team Trade

By Eric EulauAug 5, 2022 2:00 PM EDT
Russell Westbrook
News

Lakers Insider Links Four Potential Teams as Russell Westbrook Trade Partners

By Eric EulauAug 5, 2022 11:00 AM EDT
USATSI_18041556_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers: LeBron James and Rob Pelinka Have 'productive' Contract Extension Talks

By Eric EulauAug 4, 2022 10:15 PM EDT