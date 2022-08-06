Lakers News: Insider Provides Expectations for LA Newcomer Lonnie Walker IV

The Los Angeles Lakers approached this year’s free agent signings much differently than last year’s. Compared to their off-season signings last season which included, Dwight Howard (36), Wayne Ellington (34), Trevor Ariza (37) and Rajon Rondo (36) - the Lakers got far younger this off-season.

Los Angeles added 29-year-old Juan Toscano-Anderson, 23-year-old Troy Brown Jr, and 23-year-old Lonnie Walker IV from the Spurs. Walker IV was drafted by San Antonio in 2018 with the 18th overall pick. Last season under coach Gregg Popovich, the former Miami Hurricane averaged 12.1 PPG, 2.6 RPG and 2.2 APG.

The 6’4 shooting guard came off the bench with the Spurs and is expected to do the same with the Lakers under new head coach- Darvin Ham. Lakers insider Jovan Buha believes that Walker IV can be the spark plug to Los Angeles’ lineup this upcoming season.

I expect Walker to function similarly to Malik Monk in that he’ll be the prototypical instant-offense guy off the bench. He’s a streaky shooter who can get hot at any moment. He’s incredibly athletic and explosive.

The Lakers can look to a guy like Lonnie whenever LeBron James or Anthony Davis are on the bench. The 23-year-old is capable of handling his own offensively with his ability to shoot the ball and drive and finish at the rim.

However, Walker IV’s liability lies on the defensive end. The Pennsylvania native is not known for his defensive prowess, but has stated since his signing that he came to LA to play defense. Whether or not he can handle guards and forwards alike defensively could largely dictate how often he's on the court.

Ham has mentioned many times that it will start on the defensive end with this year’s Laker team. So, if Lonnie Walker IV wants some playing time – he might have no choice but to improve his defense.