Lakers News: Insider Reveals His Top LA Free Agent Signing

The Lakers made a concerted effort to sign younger players in free agency this year, as opposed to inking scores of ancient veterans like they did last summer. For those that forgot, that geriatric Lakers didn't too well this past season.

LA signed Damian Jones, Troy Brown Jr., Thomas Bryant, Lonnie Walker IV, and Juan Toscano-Anderson to bolster a roster led by LeBron James and Anthony Davis this coming season.

In a recent article, The Athletic's Jovan Buha noted which signing was his personal favorite.

"If I had to pick my favorite, I think Toscano-Anderson will be a valuable bench addition, especially in comparison to last season’s aging frontcourt options. I think he’s more skilled than he’s often credited for being. He has a chance to carve out a sizable role depending on how accurately he shoots from the perimeter, a caveat that applies to most of the roster."

The 6'6" forward was unearthed by the Warriors during their brief wilderness period when Steph Curry battled injuries off-and-on and Klay Thompson missed two straight seasons.

Toscano-Anderson or as some call him "JTA", is a serviceable three-point shooter (36.1% career three-point percentage) and although he'll never be a high volume shooter, typically doesn't take shots he can't make (52.3% career field-goal percentage).

To Buha's point, Toscano-Anderson figures to bring some energy off the bench and provide some level of wing player defensive versatility that the Lakers were sorely lacking beyond Stanley Johnson.

The Lakers appear to be banking on Toscano-Anderson's time with the Warriors as a reason to believe he can contribute alongside LA's superstar tandem.