Lakers News: Insider Walks Back Criticism of Bronny James With Honest Admission
Los Angeles Lakers rookie combo guard Bronny James has had a bumpy debut NBA season, to be sure.
The 6-foot-2 pro was selected with the No. 55 pick out of USC by L.A. in the 2024 NBA Draft, a spot considered by many to be a reach given the quality of his NCAA output during his one-and-done season with the Trojans. One of the players he backed up, fifth-year former USC combo guard Boogie Ellis, went undrafted.
He hasn't suited up much for Los Angeles this season, averaging 2.3 points on .327/.250/.786 shooting splits, 0.6 boards and 0.6 dimes in 5.9 minutes per. James has only played in 23 contests, with most of his minutes happening in garbage time, well out of the team's rotation.
During L.A.'s recent 126-99 blowout over the Western Conference's No. 1 seed, the 64-14 Oklahoma City Thunder, Bronny James was pressed into action for 2:16 of mop-up run. He took — and made _ one triple, and grabbed a rebound.
It was a minimal but efficient showing, a nice change from where he started the 2024-25 season with Los Angeles.
James, the eldest son of 21-time All-Star Lakers power forward LeBron James, struggled mightily as a jump shooter. He only made his first triple during a122-97 February 4 blowout victory against the L.A. Clippers.
Bronny James has been far more successful while suiting up for the Lakers' G League affiliate in El Segundo, the South Bay Lakers.
In 11 G League games with South Bay, Bronny James averaged 21.9 points while slashing .443/.380/.815, 5.3 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.9 steals per contest.
Although James' addition to L.A.'s roster was seen more as a sideshow than a major basketball move, longtime Los Angeles Times scribe Bill Plaschke concedes that he erred in critiquing the decision to draft him.
"The nepo baby whose arrival last summer was ripped across the NBA landscape has quietly risen above the criticism and gradually drowned out the noise," Plaschke wrote. "I was wrong. I was very wrong. There have been few things more right about this season than the saga of Bronny James."
The young guard has emerged as something of a beloved locker room presence, and appears to be fitting in nicely with his new pro teammates.
"He hasn’t made an NBA impact, but he hasn’t been a distraction, either," Plaschke added. "Arguably the league’s most disliked and discounted rookie when the season began, he has won over fans, impressed teammates, inspired his father, and silenced the media."
Plaschke went on to applaud the way Los Angeles' front office and ownership have dealt with Bronny James joining the roster.
"The reality is, in one of its finest efforts, the Lakers’ management handled the sensitive situation with nimble smarts," Plaschke noted.
