    October 29, 2021
    Lakers News: James Worthy Tears Into the Team After Embarrassing Loss

    Big Game James was not happy.
    Author:

    Even before the game began, there is no way that the Lakers should have lost to the Thunder this week. The winless Oklahoma City squad is in rebuild mode, and winning games isn't exactly on their agenda this year. 

    But despite a 26-point lead, the Lakers found a way to fall apart and let them take the win. The defense failed to make stops, the offense stopped making their shots, and the team started to look gassed. 

    Understandably, that loss did not go over well with fans in Los Angeles. It also did not go well with James Worthy. The Lakers legend absolutely leaned into this team following the upset in Oklahoma City. 

    I’ve seen a lot of Laker losses, this might be the worst loss I’ve seen. ...If they don’t change something — I know it’s early in the season and they’re gonna get it together but this was one of those games. They should’ve won this game. The disrespect that they showed for Oklahoma by not being professional and finishing the job, it’s not Lakers style. They gotta figure it out.

    He's right. Event his early in the season and with Frank Vogel trying to get guys in the right spots, there is no reason they should be losing to the Thunder. Especially after they picked up a 26-point lead. 

    There is still time and it's almost certain that they will start to figure things out. But the clock is ticking, and Vogel needs to figure out how to win without wing defense. 

