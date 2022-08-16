Skip to main content
Lakers News: Jeanie Buss Gives Michael Jordan, Not LeBron James, GOAT Status

Lakers News: Jeanie Buss Gives Michael Jordan, Not LeBron James, GOAT Status

Lakers owner Jeanie Buss believes that Michael Jordan, not LeBron James, is the greatest basketball player of all-time.

The NBA summer doldrums are in full effect at the moment. Although the Kevin Durant-Nets drama and the recent chapter of the Lakers-Russell Westbrook adventure have provided some level of excitement, so it's safe to say that the premier of the 10-part Lakers documentary "Legacy" has garnered plenty of eyeballs.

Lakers owner Jeanie Buss has done her part as far as promoting the documentary that she served as one of the executive producers for. 

However, what might be the most noteworthy recent quote from Buss has little to due with "Legacy", but rather, the legacy of LeBron James.

In a promotional video for the upcoming NBA 2K23, Jeanie weighed in on who the true "GOAT" of the NBA is in a five-second clip and her answer probably isn't music to Lakers superstar LeBron James' ears.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

“Michael Jordan is the greatest of all time."

So not only did Jeanie not name LeBron James, who like Kobe Bryant, is constantly compared to MJ, the NBA's GOAT, she didn't even name a Laker great. 

It's a little puzzling since there's plenty to choose from: Lebron, Kobe, Magic Johnson, and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

Buss she be applauded for her candor, but it is at least a little odd that the Lakers owner didn't name a purple and gold legend.

However, there was likely some more context to her quote during the filming of the promotional video.

Either way, Jeanie Buss has officially casted her vote in the eternal NBA GOAT debate despite her party affiliations. 

In This Article (1)

Los Angeles Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers

USATSI_17343310_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers: LeBron Reacts to Bronnys Monster Posterizer

By Ryan Menzie14 hours ago
USATSI_18664074_168396005_lowres (2)
News

Lakers: LeBron James Should Follow James Harden Route in Contract Talks Says Expert

By Ryan Menzie17 hours ago
USATSI_17055352_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers: Stephon Marbury Slams LeBron James & Antony Davis for Russ' Struggles

By Ricardo Sandoval19 hours ago
USATSI_17674500_168396005_lowres (1)
News

Lakers News: LA Set to Take on Defending Champs on Opening Night

By Ricardo Sandoval22 hours ago
USATSI_17035543_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers: LeBron James & Anthony Davis Both Omitted From ESPN MVP Projections

By Kristilyn HetheringtonAug 15, 2022 10:00 AM EDT
USATSI_17452831_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers News: NBA Insider Reveals Date of First 'Battle of LA' vs Clippers

By Ricardo SandovalAug 14, 2022 9:00 PM EDT
USATSI_16179785_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers: Nine-Year NBA Veteran Backpedals After Throwing Shade at LeBron James

By Ricardo SandovalAug 14, 2022 7:00 PM EDT
lebron james usa today 11-21
News

Lakers News: Miami Heat Planning on Retiring LeBron James' No. 6

By Ricardo SandovalAug 14, 2022 5:00 PM EDT