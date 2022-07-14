Lakers News: Jeanie Buss Says Her Cryptic Tweet Was Not Shot at LeBron James

Unlike Mavericks owner Mark Cuban or Clippers owner Steve Ballmer Lakers owner Jeanie Buss doesn't say much publicly. Aside from an in-depth interview with The LA Times Bill Plaschke earlier this year, Jeanie typically stays out the spotlight. But early this month, Buss made waves with a cryptic tweet that some thought was a veiled shot at LeBron James.

Jeanie's tweet, wrapped in a homage to Kobe, talked about the virtues of valuing "team over self" and sacrificing personal goals for overall team goals. The internet took notice.

In a recent interview with NBA.com's Mark Medina, Buss clarified that her message was purely about missing Kobe, and not subliminal messaging to LeBron James.

"No. It was that my heart was full of sadness. You look to people surrounding you that feel the same way to commiserate. That’s all it was. It wasn’t intended at anything other than I had sorrow in my heart and I was trying to lighten my load."

In that same interview, Buss expanded on what prompted her tweet about missing Lakers legend Kobe Bryant.

"When Phil [Jackson] left to go to the Knicks, the NBA made us sign a letter because we’re on two different teams. He said, ‘This means I can’t help you anymore. But you always have Kobe. Kobe has your back. Talk to him if you ever need advice. You’ll always have Kobe.’ That’s what Phil said to me. So, the idea that we don’t always have Kobe is hard to accept."

It's hard to accept for Buss, and it's hard to accept for Lakers fans, but the best way LA can honor Kobe this coming season, as they did in 2020, is win the another championship.