Skip to main content
Lakers News: Jeanie Buss Says Her Cryptic Tweet Was Not Shot at LeBron James

Lakers News: Jeanie Buss Says Her Cryptic Tweet Was Not Shot at LeBron James

Lakers owner Jeanie Buss attempted to diffuse any drama about her recent tweet that was interpreted by some as a shot at LeBron James.

Unlike Mavericks owner Mark Cuban or Clippers owner Steve Ballmer Lakers owner Jeanie Buss doesn't say much publicly. Aside from an in-depth interview with The LA Times Bill Plaschke earlier this year, Jeanie typically stays out the spotlight. But early this month, Buss made waves with a cryptic tweet that some thought was a veiled shot at LeBron James.

Jeanie's tweet, wrapped in a homage to Kobe, talked about the virtues of valuing "team over self" and sacrificing personal goals for overall team goals. The internet took notice.

In a recent interview with NBA.com's Mark Medina, Buss clarified that her message was purely about missing Kobe, and not subliminal messaging to LeBron James.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"No. It was that my heart was full of sadness. You look to people surrounding you that feel the same way to commiserate. That’s all it was. It wasn’t intended at anything other than I had sorrow in my heart and I was trying to lighten my load."

In that same interview, Buss expanded on what prompted her tweet about missing Lakers legend Kobe Bryant.

"When Phil [Jackson] left to go to the Knicks, the NBA made us sign a letter because we’re on two different teams. He said, ‘This means I can’t help you anymore. But you always have Kobe. Kobe has your back. Talk to him if you ever need advice. You’ll always have Kobe.’ That’s what Phil said to me. So, the idea that we don’t always have Kobe is hard to accept."

It's hard to accept for Buss, and it's hard to accept for Lakers fans, but the best way LA can honor Kobe this coming season, as they did in 2020, is win the another championship.

In This Article (1)

Los Angeles Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers

USATSI_17676047_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers News: NBA Finals Star Gives Big Ups to LeBron James

By Ryan Menzie2 hours ago
USATSI_18041556_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers News: LeBron James Explains His Controversial Comments

By Ryan Menzie4 hours ago
USATSI_18153302
News

Lakers Rumors: ESPN Analyst Discusses LA Trade Offer for Kyrie Irving

By Adam Salcido6 hours ago
ray-allen
News

Lakers: LeBron James’ Former Miami Teammate Does Not Give Him GOAT Status

By Ryan Menzie8 hours ago
USATSI_18689958_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers News: LA G-League Standout Leads the Way in Las Vegas Win Over Clippers

By Eric Eulau21 hours ago
USATSI_13962575_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers News: LA Folk Hero Spotted Signing Memorabilia for Fans at Summer League

By Ryan Menzie22 hours ago
USATSI_12172305_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers Rumors: Kyrie Irving Never Asked For Trade From Brooklyn Per NY Insider

By Eric EulauJul 13, 2022
Anthony Davis
News

Lakers: KCP Says Nuggets Would Not Have Beat LA Without Anthony Davis' Clutch Three

By Ryan MenzieJul 13, 2022