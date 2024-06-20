Lakers News: JJ Redick Contract Details Revealed
The Los Angeles Lakers have their new head coach. After a long wait, former NBA guard JJ Redick has been named the head coach of the team. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski was the first to officially break the news of the Redick hiring.
The deal is for four years but insiders Shams Charania, Sam Amick, and Jovan Buha of The Athletic reported the salary that Los Angeles will pay Redick in the neighborhood of $8 million a season.
"Redick is signing a four-year deal worth in the neighborhood of $8 million per season with the Lakers, according to sources briefed on the deal."
This is a relatively average deal for a head coach but a good one for a first-time coach with no experience. Los Angeles is taking a big risk by hiring Redick but the front office believes that he is the man for the job going forward.
After letting go of former head coach Darvin Ham, Redick's name started to appear as a candidate for the Lakers. He had been scouted by other teams over the years but he lands with the Lakers for his first job.
His first challenge will be to help Los Angeles get through the upcoming NBA Draft and then prepare a plan for free agency. Los Angeles has their work cut out going forward but at least they now have a leader in place.
