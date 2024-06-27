Lakers News: JJ Redick Did His Best To Endear Himself To LA Fans During Introduction
The Los Angeles Lakers introduced new head coach JJ Redick on Monday, closing the chapter of the long search. Redick comes into the position without any experience but he has been around the game for years as a broadcaster and podcaster.
When discussing what the job meant to him, Redick reflected on all of his accomplishments. And he did his best to endear himself to the city of Los Angeles with his answer.
"I've gotten to do some amazing things in my life, this might be the best,"
Redick has lived a very impactful life but this is an entirely new challenge for himself. If he can find success with this venture, he will go down as one of the most talented people in the NBA world.
During the press conference, Redick even dropped some F-bombs to the crowd. This was much to the delight of the fanbase as Redick was showing the real version of himself, something that fans can appreciate.
"I really don't give a f---," Redick said. "Like, honestly, I want to coach the Lakers. I want to coach the team. I don't want to dispel anything. I want to become a great coach in the NBA. And I want to win championships. And I want my players to maximize their careers. That's all I f---ing care about."
The Lakers and many of the fans are excited about the potential of Redick. The organization opted for something different than other teams and they are hoping that it works out very well.
More Lakers: LA Praised for Stealing 'JJ Redick Clone' Dalton Knecht in Draft